Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Stomp Promo - Original - Poster image

Stomp Promo

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 12 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Stomp style
Title sequence
Intro
Logo animation
1.3Kexports
rating
Launch your brand with an energetic stomp promo that blends bold kinetic typography, scribble arrows, and tinted media slides. This clean, minimal design showcases your headlines across multiple scenes and lands on a crisp logo reveal. Customize fonts, text, colors, and shape accents, apply a duotone tint to your visuals, and drop in your media for instant impact. Perfect for intros, promos, title sequences, and quick slideshow teasers where fast clarity matters.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us