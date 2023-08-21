Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Trendy Opener - Original - Poster image

Trendy Opener

00:25 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 1 image · 13 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Title sequence
Grunge
Intro
Brush strokes
Logo animation
305exports
rating
Create an energetic opener with a gritty retro edge. This template blends glitch cuts, film grain, dust and scratches with bold brush-stroke reveals to spotlight your headlines, media and brand. Use multiple scenes to build a stylish title sequence or promo, then finish strong with a logo reveal. Easily customize fonts, colors, textures and timing across versatile text and media placeholders. Ideal for intros, campaigns and highlights where you want attitude, craft and motion-driven impact without complexity.
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starlight_motion
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us