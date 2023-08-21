Trendy Opener

Create an energetic opener with a gritty retro edge. This template blends glitch cuts, film grain, dust and scratches with bold brush-stroke reveals to spotlight your headlines, media and brand. Use multiple scenes to build a stylish title sequence or promo, then finish strong with a logo reveal. Easily customize fonts, colors, textures and timing across versatile text and media placeholders. Ideal for intros, campaigns and highlights where you want attitude, craft and motion-driven impact without complexity.