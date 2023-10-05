Urban Vertical Promo

Make bold vertical promos that grab attention in seconds. This urban, grunge-styled story video blends torn paper, sticker accents, film grain, and glitchy transitions with kinetic typography. Drop in your clips, swap headlines, tweak colors and fonts, and finish with a strong logo outro. Ideal for brand drops, fashion, events, product teasers or any fast-paced social ad. Optimized for 9:16 stories and reels, it keeps energy high and messages clear. Customize fast and export a polished, on-brand piece ready to post.