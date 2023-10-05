Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Urban Vertical Promo - Original - Poster image

Urban Vertical Promo

00:14 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 21 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Story video
Urban
Grunge
Bold
3Kexports
rating
Make bold vertical promos that grab attention in seconds. This urban, grunge-styled story video blends torn paper, sticker accents, film grain, and glitchy transitions with kinetic typography. Drop in your clips, swap headlines, tweak colors and fonts, and finish with a strong logo outro. Ideal for brand drops, fashion, events, product teasers or any fast-paced social ad. Optimized for 9:16 stories and reels, it keeps energy high and messages clear. Customize fast and export a polished, on-brand piece ready to post.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us