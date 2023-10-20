Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Wrinkled Paper Promo - Original - Poster image

Wrinkled Paper Promo

00:19 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 28 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Crumpled paper
Paper
Wide logo
196exports
rating
Present your story with a tactile, modern edge. This minimal promo blends a wrinkled paper backdrop, bold typography, and sleek ribbon strips to spotlight your media and messages. Smooth slide-in and tile transitions keep scenes flowing, while decorative accents add charm. Finish with a clean logo end card for polished branding. Ideal for intros, announcements, or product highlights, with easy color, text, and media customization to match your identity.
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
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