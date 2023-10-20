Wrinkled Paper Promo
00:19 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 28 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
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Present your story with a tactile, modern edge. This minimal promo blends a wrinkled paper backdrop, bold typography, and sleek ribbon strips to spotlight your media and messages. Smooth slide-in and tile transitions keep scenes flowing, while decorative accents add charm. Finish with a clean logo end card for polished branding. Ideal for intros, announcements, or product highlights, with easy color, text, and media customization to match your identity.
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