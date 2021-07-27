Blood Shot Title

Set the tone for your thriller with a gritty, crime-scene motion title. This design combines distressed concrete textures, bold typography, blood splatter accents, a handgun silhouette and a dramatic bullet strike for maximum impact. Easily customize three text lines and adjust colors to match your brand or theme, including the intensity of the blood elements. Ideal for intros, teasers and title cards for crime, mystery, and horror content. Deliver an immediate hit of suspense and attitude with cinematic flair while keeping editing simple and fast.