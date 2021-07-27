Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Blood Shot Title - Original - Poster image

Blood Shot Title

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Grunge
Police & Crime
Blood
Horror
2.4Kexports
rating
Set the tone for your thriller with a gritty, crime-scene motion title. This design combines distressed concrete textures, bold typography, blood splatter accents, a handgun silhouette and a dramatic bullet strike for maximum impact. Easily customize three text lines and adjust colors to match your brand or theme, including the intensity of the blood elements. Ideal for intros, teasers and title cards for crime, mystery, and horror content. Deliver an immediate hit of suspense and attitude with cinematic flair while keeping editing simple and fast.
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Sell Your Templates
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