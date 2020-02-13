Kick off your content with a cinematic FPS-style title. 3D bullets rain through smoky, gritty atmosphere while bold typography takes center stage. This motion title is ideal for gaming intros and esports branding. Customize headline, colors, particle density, smoke, vignette, and letterbox for your look. Subtle RGB color split and film grain add edge and intensity. Designed for creators who want a modern, industrial vibe without complexity—just edit, preview, and export a powerful opener for streams, trailers, or video uploads.