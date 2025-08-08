Menu
Carousel Presentation 1
Created by themediastock
7exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
8videos
2texts
1font
1audio
Unveil a sleek, cinematic slideshow that transcends ordinary presentations with our Carousel Presentation template. Each slide glides smoothly to showcase your content, enveloped in a design that's both minimalist and profound. Manipulate images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to convey your message with precision and style. Ideal for multipurpose use across all platforms.
Similar templates
Best of themediastock
By tarazz
10s
21
14
10
An exciting video opener ideal for YouTube travel channels and vlogs. Easily adapt for any new locations you’re visiting, or have recently visited and finish with a smooth logo outro animation that calls your viewers to like share, and subscribe.
By Mr_Free
10s
21
23
11
Unleash the power of modern aesthetics with our Elegant Flip Adventure template. Create a stunning video slideshow that captures attention and tells your story with grace and style. Ideal for showcasing nature, recreation, travel, and more, this multipurpose template offers fast and stylish flipping animations that will leave your audience in awe. Fully customizable with your own images and text, this ready-to-publish video guarantees a professional and visually appealing product. Elevate your content and make a lasting impression with this stylish and sleek template.
By Promak
10s
1
5
12
Bring your ideas to life with Bento Slide, the ultimate canvas for your creative expression. Ideal for business presentations or educational content, this template offers a dynamic way to present text, images, and videos. Customization is limitless with choices for fonts and colors. Ready-to-publish, this video ensures your story is told with flair across platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
By Promak
10s
1
7
13
By Promak
10s
1
5
11
By Promak
10s
1
9
21
By Promak
10s
1
11
21
By Promak
10s
1
9
16
