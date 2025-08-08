Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Carousel Presentation 1

Templates
/
Slideshow
6-15s
Landscape
Spin
Modern
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
Carousel Presentation 1 - Original - Poster image
themediastock profile image
Created by themediastock
7exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
8videos
2texts
1font
1audio
Unveil a sleek, cinematic slideshow that transcends ordinary presentations with our Carousel Presentation template. Each slide glides smoothly to showcase your content, enveloped in a design that's both minimalist and profound. Manipulate images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to convey your message with precision and style. Ideal for multipurpose use across all platforms.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of themediastock
Travel Logo Opener Original theme video
Travel Logo Opener
Edit
By tarazz
10s
21
14
10
An exciting video opener ideal for YouTube travel channels and vlogs. Easily adapt for any new locations you’re visiting, or have recently visited and finish with a smooth logo outro animation that calls your viewers to like share, and subscribe.
Elegant Flip Adventure Original theme video
Elegant Flip Adventure
Edit
By Mr_Free
10s
21
23
11
Unleash the power of modern aesthetics with our Elegant Flip Adventure template. Create a stunning video slideshow that captures attention and tells your story with grace and style. Ideal for showcasing nature, recreation, travel, and more, this multipurpose template offers fast and stylish flipping animations that will leave your audience in awe. Fully customizable with your own images and text, this ready-to-publish video guarantees a professional and visually appealing product. Elevate your content and make a lasting impression with this stylish and sleek template.
Bento Slide 1 Original theme video
Bento Slide 1
Edit
By Promak
10s
1
5
12
Bring your ideas to life with Bento Slide, the ultimate canvas for your creative expression. Ideal for business presentations or educational content, this template offers a dynamic way to present text, images, and videos. Customization is limitless with choices for fonts and colors. Ready-to-publish, this video ensures your story is told with flair across platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Bento Slide 6 Original theme video
Bento Slide 6
Edit
By Promak
10s
1
7
13
Bring your ideas to life with Bento Slide, the ultimate canvas for your creative expression. Ideal for business presentations or educational content, this template offers a dynamic way to present text, images, and videos. Customization is limitless with choices for fonts and colors. Ready-to-publish, this video ensures your story is told with flair across platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Bento Slide 5 Original theme video
Bento Slide 5
Edit
By Promak
10s
1
5
11
Bring your ideas to life with Bento Slide, the ultimate canvas for your creative expression. Ideal for business presentations or educational content, this template offers a dynamic way to present text, images, and videos. Customization is limitless with choices for fonts and colors. Ready-to-publish, this video ensures your story is told with flair across platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Bento Slide 4 Original theme video
Bento Slide 4
Edit
By Promak
10s
1
9
21
Bring your ideas to life with Bento Slide, the ultimate canvas for your creative expression. Ideal for business presentations or educational content, this template offers a dynamic way to present text, images, and videos. Customization is limitless with choices for fonts and colors. Ready-to-publish, this video ensures your story is told with flair across platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Bento Slide 3 Original theme video
Bento Slide 3
Edit
By Promak
10s
1
11
21
Bring your ideas to life with Bento Slide, the ultimate canvas for your creative expression. Ideal for business presentations or educational content, this template offers a dynamic way to present text, images, and videos. Customization is limitless with choices for fonts and colors. Ready-to-publish, this video ensures your story is told with flair across platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Bento Slide 10 Original theme video
Bento Slide 10
Edit
By Promak
10s
1
9
16
Bring your ideas to life with Bento Slide, the ultimate canvas for your creative expression. Ideal for business presentations or educational content, this template offers a dynamic way to present text, images, and videos. Customization is limitless with choices for fonts and colors. Ready-to-publish, this video ensures your story is told with flair across platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us