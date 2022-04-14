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Crypto Currency Title Design - Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Crypto Currency Title Design - Horizontal

00:14 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Crypto
3D motion graphics
Intro
Cinematic
3.5Kexports
rating
Make your brand shine with a cinematic crypto logo animation. Falling 3D coins tumble in slow motion across a smoky, high-contrast backdrop, revealing your logo or title in rich metallic gold. This premium, glossy look is perfect for intros, outros, and channel branding across finance, fintech, and Web3 content. Easily customize the coin type, colors, and typography to match your identity. The polished 3D motion graphics, epic mood, and atmospheric styling deliver a high-impact reveal your audience won’t forget.
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Intro
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Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
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Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
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