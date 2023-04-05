Dirt Action Title

Bring your titles to life with a cinematic, industrial look. This motion title template pairs rugged metal textures with thick dust, drifting smoke, and glowing embers for maximum impact. Perfect for intros, trailers, and film-style credit cards, it features a bold center title with supporting credits below. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand or project aesthetic, then export in moments. Designed for clarity and atmosphere, it keeps attention on your message while delivering gritty, high-end production value.