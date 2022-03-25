Fire Logo Reveal - Square

Set your brand ablaze with a cinematic fire logo reveal. This high-impact intro/outro surrounds your mark with roaring flames, drifting smoke and glowing embers for an epic, memorable entrance. Easily switch between a logo or text reveal, add a tagline, and fine‑tune colors, smoke opacity and grading to match your identity. Designed for bold branding across platforms and aspect ratios, it delivers a dramatic, professional finish that commands attention. Perfect for channel openers, promos and end cards when you need heat and intensity.