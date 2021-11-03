Glossy Particles Logo Reveal
00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
13.6Kexports
Make a bold first impression with a cinematic logo reveal. This clean, elegant design opens with a striking particle burst and lens flare, settling into a polished, glossy logo display with a customizable tagline. Fine‑tune brand colors, background gradient and texture for a refined finish that fits your identity. Perfect as an intro or outro for YouTube, promos, showreels and more.
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