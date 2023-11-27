Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Holiday Greetings - Original - Poster image

Holiday Greetings

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Festive
New Year
Fireworks
Sparkles
999exports
rating
Share warm seasonal wishes in a cinematic, elegant way. This festive title features glossy gold 3D text surrounded by fireworks, glittering particles, lens flares and soft light rays. Customize fonts, colors and background to match your brand or mood. Perfect for New Year greetings, holiday posts, intros or digital cards across social platforms. The cozy pacing and premium finish make your message feel special and memorable while the responsive layout keeps it looking great in landscape, vertical or square formats.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
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Contact Us