Horror Title - Square

Set a chilling tone with a cinematic horror motion title. This dark, grungy design pairs red typography with drifting fog, film grain, and subtle scratches, all framed by letterbox bars. Ideal for Halloween, scary intros, teasers, and title cards, it spotlights your main headline and supporting subtitle at center stage. Fine‑tune colors and fonts to match your brand, then export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. Suspenseful pacing and atmospheric textures make your message unforgettable.