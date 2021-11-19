Laptop Logo Reveal - Horizontal
00:16 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
52Kexports
Create a polished logo reveal on a sleek laptop with a built-in web search animation. This minimal 3D design features a centered layout, smooth type-in effect, cursor click, and a refined logo and tagline hold. Perfect for intros, outros, and device mockups, it keeps your branding front and center with a dark, elegant aesthetic. Easily customize colors, text, and logo to match your identity and achieve a professional, modern look for tech, corporate, and creative brands alike.
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