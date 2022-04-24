Mosaic Media Logo Reveal - Square
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 49 videos · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
1Kexports
Create a polished brand moment with an elegant mosaic logo reveal. A dynamic 3D grid of media tiles builds in with smooth, seamless motion before transitioning into a clean, centered logo and tagline. The design balances minimal style with cinematic light leaks for a refined finish. Customize fonts, colors, and choose between a logo image or text to match your brand. Perfect for intros and outros, this versatile template highlights your identity with a modern, professional look.
Available formats:
Themes (6)
Similar templates
Best of themediastock