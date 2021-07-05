Political Promo

Make your message stand out with a bold, textured promo built from dynamic slide-in panels, split-screen media, and clean type banners. A duotone red/blue aesthetic, gritty grain, and large numerals add impact, while smooth, staggered motion keeps viewers engaged. Easily customize colors, headlines, supporting text, and multiple media placeholders, then finish with a confident logo scene. Ideal for brand intros, campaign highlights, and product announcements that demand attention.