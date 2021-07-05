Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Political Promo - Original - Poster image

Political Promo

00:32 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 13 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Slideshow
Bold
Large numerals
Slide-in
14.3Kexports
rating
Make your message stand out with a bold, textured promo built from dynamic slide-in panels, split-screen media, and clean type banners. A duotone red/blue aesthetic, gritty grain, and large numerals add impact, while smooth, staggered motion keeps viewers engaged. Easily customize colors, headlines, supporting text, and multiple media placeholders, then finish with a confident logo scene. Ideal for brand intros, campaign highlights, and product announcements that demand attention.
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
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Extension for Adobe
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Help
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