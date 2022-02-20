Pop Slideshow 3D

Showcase your visuals with a clean, 3D slideshow set inside a minimal geometric environment. Floating framed panels, soft lighting and subtle depth guide attention to your images before a refined logo end card. Perfect for promos, presentations, and portfolios, this elegant design keeps the focus on content while adding polish through smooth, fluid motion. Customize colors, swap imagery, add your logo and tagline, and export a professional video in minutes. Ideal for brands, creators, agencies and anyone seeking a modern, minimal 3D motion graphics slideshow.