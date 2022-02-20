Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Pop Slideshow 3D - Original - Poster image

Pop Slideshow 3D

00:58 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 11 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
3D motion graphics
Minimal
Photo print
Picture frame
305exports
rating
Showcase your visuals with a clean, 3D slideshow set inside a minimal geometric environment. Floating framed panels, soft lighting and subtle depth guide attention to your images before a refined logo end card. Perfect for promos, presentations, and portfolios, this elegant design keeps the focus on content while adding polish through smooth, fluid motion. Customize colors, swap imagery, add your logo and tagline, and export a professional video in minutes. Ideal for brands, creators, agencies and anyone seeking a modern, minimal 3D motion graphics slideshow.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us