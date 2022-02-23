Smoky Title - Square

Craft a moody, cinematic opener with drifting smoke, subtle snow particles, and a bold, centered title or logo reveal. This atmospheric design pairs letterbox bars, vignetting, and a cool tint for a premium TV‑title feel. Tailor the look with adjustable color, lighting, smoke density, and particle intensity, plus full control over fonts and text styling. Use it as a powerful intro, a clean motion title, or an elegant outro. Ideal for trailers, series openers, brand idents, and YouTube segments seeking a refined, mysterious vibe.