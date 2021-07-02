Sophisticated Logo Reveal

Showcase your brand with a clean, elegant logo animation. This minimal, flat-design ident uses geometric accents, diagonal stripes, and soft ripple rings to draw attention to your mark. A centered, rounded-square plate reveals your logo with smooth, fluid motion, while an optional tagline adds clarity beneath. Easily customize colors, shapes, fonts, and subtle shadows to match your identity. Ideal for intros and outros across corporate, creative, and tech content, this polished reveal stays versatile, modern, and on-brand every time.