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The Documentary - Media & Text - Poster image

The Documentary

01:30 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 20 videos · 12 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Film Look
Analog
Historical
Film grain
10.2Kexports
rating
Bring archival stories to life with a retro-inspired slideshow that captures the essence of analog film. This template blends authentic film grain, scratches, light leaks, and a soft vignette to evoke a moody, cinematic documentary feel. Smooth camera drift and fluid transitions guide viewers through each frame, while flexible text and image placeholders make customization effortless. Use centered single frames or split-screen layouts to pace your narrative. Ideal for historical projects, heritage brands, and film-themed presentations, it delivers a refined Film Look with a grungy, retro edge.
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Intro
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Logo Animation
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Stream Elements
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Newest templates
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Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
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iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
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Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
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