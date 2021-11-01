The Documentary
01:30 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 20 videos · 12 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
10.2Kexports
Bring archival stories to life with a retro-inspired slideshow that captures the essence of analog film. This template blends authentic film grain, scratches, light leaks, and a soft vignette to evoke a moody, cinematic documentary feel. Smooth camera drift and fluid transitions guide viewers through each frame, while flexible text and image placeholders make customization effortless. Use centered single frames or split-screen layouts to pace your narrative. Ideal for historical projects, heritage brands, and film-themed presentations, it delivers a refined Film Look with a grungy, retro edge.
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