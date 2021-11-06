Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Vault Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

Vault Logo Reveal

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Cinematic
Vault
1.9Kexports
rating
Open your brand with impact. This cinematic 3D logo animation reveals your mark behind a massive bank vault door, set in a dark, industrial space with polished metal, bolts and dramatic lighting. A smooth camera push builds suspense as the mechanism turns, then your logo and tagline take center stage with glossy highlights and subtle atmospheric particles. Ideal for finance, security, fintech and high-stakes branding, it works flawlessly as an intro or outro. Easily customize colors, logo and tagline to match your identity and deliver a premium, high-contrast reveal.
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us