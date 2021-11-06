Vault Logo Reveal

Open your brand with impact. This cinematic 3D logo animation reveals your mark behind a massive bank vault door, set in a dark, industrial space with polished metal, bolts and dramatic lighting. A smooth camera push builds suspense as the mechanism turns, then your logo and tagline take center stage with glossy highlights and subtle atmospheric particles. Ideal for finance, security, fintech and high-stakes branding, it works flawlessly as an intro or outro. Easily customize colors, logo and tagline to match your identity and deliver a premium, high-contrast reveal.