Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Vintage Horror Title - Original - Poster image

Vintage Horror Title

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Horror
Film Look
Camera shake
Film grain
1.4Kexports
rating
Create an eerie vintage title card with a moody, cinematic horror vibe. This motion title blends film grain, scratches, fog, and subtle camera shake to build tension as your headline and subtitle emerge. The centered layout keeps your message clear while the distressed textures and drifting particles deliver retro authenticity. Ideal for intros, outros, trailers, and project title cards. Customize text and colors to match any brand or project and render a haunting opener in minutes.
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
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