Vintage Horror Title

Create an eerie vintage title card with a moody, cinematic horror vibe. This motion title blends film grain, scratches, fog, and subtle camera shake to build tension as your headline and subtitle emerge. The centered layout keeps your message clear while the distressed textures and drifting particles deliver retro authenticity. Ideal for intros, outros, trailers, and project title cards. Customize text and colors to match any brand or project and render a haunting opener in minutes.