Zombie Land Title Design - Square

Set the tone for your spooky content with a cinematic horror title sequence. This template surrounds your message or logo with undead silhouettes, bats, drifting fog and a dramatic horizon glow. It’s perfect for Halloween promos, horror channels, game intros or eerie outros. Customize text or swap to a logo reveal, tweak colors and particles, and export in popular aspect ratios. The slow, suspenseful pacing and filmic atmosphere make your message unforgettable while staying quick to edit and on brand.