Anime Speed Lines Background

Charge your visuals with a fast, glowing animated background inspired by classic speed lines. Diagonal light trails sweep across a vibrant gradient, creating a clean, minimalist look that fits intros, stream overlays, reels, and motion graphics. Tweak colors, adjust rotation, and fine-tune intensity for the perfect match to your brand or scene. The energetic pacing and luminous streaks add instant impact while staying versatile and unobtrusive behind titles, logos, or footage. Ideal for creators seeking a bold, polished, and modern 2D motion graphics background.