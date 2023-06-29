Give your edits instant momentum with a transparent anime speed lines overlay. Energetic, glowing streaks race along the frame edges, leaving a clear center for your footage, titles, or gameplay. Perfect for intros, highlights, reels, and motion accents. Easily customize line color, glow, and wiggle, or switch between multiple animation styles to match your brand or scene. Works great as an animated background or a dynamic overlay across widescreen, square, and vertical formats. Drop it above your content and elevate the action in seconds.