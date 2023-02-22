Brushy Social Media Lower Thirds

Show your social handles with a clean, brush-painted lower third. This transparent overlay pairs a platform icon with your username and URL, all inside a minimal banner that wipes on with a paint reveal. Customize fonts, colors, and icon selection to match your brand. The two-column layout keeps your content readable over any footage, making it perfect for creators, livestreams, tutorials, and branded videos. Drop it over your edit, tweak the settings, and publish a polished, professional social call-out in seconds.