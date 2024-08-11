en
Business Card Mockup

Templates
/
Product Promo
15-30s
2K
Landscape
Mockup
Wall
Paper
3D Motion Graphics
Music
Gaming
More details
Business Card Mockup - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:20
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
thundermotion2021 profile image
Created by thundermotion2021
11exports
21 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
3images
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Set the stage for your product's story with the Business Card Mockup template that takes professional promotion to new heights. Floating business cards guide your audience through a journey of your brand, customizable with your logo and colors. With dynamic transitions and a stunning final reveal, this promo video ensures your product shines on any screen.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of thundermotion2021
Tablet Gallery Promo Sky Blue theme video
Tablet Gallery Promo
Edit
By MotionPro
20s
24
20
11
Showcase your app or product in the high-definition elegance of an art gallery with our Tablet Gallery Promo. Customizable tablet mockups glide through a spacious interior, while your logo and tagline are tastefully displayed. This template is a canvas for your creativity, with slots for your images, video, and tailored text. Create a promotional masterpiece, fully ready for full-screen viewing on any platform.
Floating Flyers Promo Original theme video
Floating Flyers Promo
Edit
By thundermotion2021
16s
26
6
9
Step into the spotlight with a Floating Flyers Promo that suits any screen. Glide through scenes highlighting your product with elegance: flyers caught in mid-air mesmerize before coming to rest in a grounding finale. Each sought-after detail of your offering is customizable from your tagline to the colors that frame your brand. Ready to launch a polished, ready-to-publish video? Look no further!
Electrolyte Drink Bottle Mockup Original theme video
Electrolyte Drink Bottle Mockup
Edit
By thundermotion2021
21s
5
8
17
Showcase your product with dynamic flair using our fast-paced Electrolyte Drink Bottle Mockup promo template. It starts with a plastic bottle rising, setting a lively tone, followed by high-energy shots featuring splashes and ice cubes. From the big reveal to the smooth fade-out, customize every scene with your logo, tagline, and text, to create a video that tells your product's story with vibrancy and appeal.
Hot Sauce Mockup Original theme video
Hot Sauce Mockup
Edit
By Jura_Sin
18s
4
8
15
Spice up your marketing with our premium Product Promo Hot Sauce Mockup template featuring a bold hot sauce bottle at the center of dramatic lighting and shadows. Customize your showcase with dynamic visuals, your logo, tagline, and product features to leave a fiery impression. This video will be the star of the show, enticing audiences with its mysterious, smoky aura and captivating essence.
Shopping Bag Mockup Original theme video
Shopping Bag Mockup
Edit
By thundermotion2021
16s
6
8
10
Showcase your product in motion with our distinguished Shopping Bag Mockup template, where shopping bags dance gracefully on screen, syncing with your brand's message. Perfect for dazzling audiences, this Promo showcases your visuals with world-class sophistication while introducing your logo and tagline. Customize images, text, and colors to craft a ready-to-publish video that unboxes your product's full potential.
Sports Water Bottle Mockup Original theme video
Sports Water Bottle Mockup
Edit
By thundermotion2021
21s
6
7
15
Showcase the essence of your product with dynamism and style using our top-notch Sports Water Bottle Mockup template. The camera artfully captures every detail, with title text and products leaping and rotating into view. Perfect for the grand stage of YouTube or Facebook, this video not only highlights your products but allows customization with your logo, tagline, and more. Get ready to publish content that tells your product's captivating story.
Jar Mockup Promo Original theme video
Jar Mockup Promo
Edit
By mocarg
16s
24
5
4
As your product takes center stage, our dynamic camera orbits reveal the compelling journey of your product jar. Immerse viewers in glossy scenes that transition to an in-depth label encounter. This professional promo, begging for your customization, awaits to elevate your marketing with a high-definition story ready to make waves across platforms.
Energy Drink Promo Mockup Original theme video
Energy Drink Promo Mockup
Edit
By tarazz
16s
25
7
12
Boost your product's allure with our energizing and dynamic Energy Drink Promo Mockup template, where a soda can rotates gracefully against a stunning backdrop, shining in the limelight. With options to customize images, text, colors, and fonts, you will craft a unique product promo video that stands out in any crowd. This horizontal visual feast is ready-to-publish and will captivate your audience on all platforms.
