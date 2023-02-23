Classic Social Media Lower Thirds

Give your videos a polished identity with a clean social media lower third. This transparent overlay features a platform icon alongside your handle and URL in a minimal, flat design. Customize fonts, colors, and even swap in a custom logo for cohesive branding. Smooth slide-in timing and a type-on effect keep things professional yet dynamic. Ideal for intros, interviews, webinars, tutorials, livestreams, and vlogs. Works over any footage thanks to its alpha transparency, so you can drop it into any edit and go.