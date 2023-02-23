Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Classic Social Media Lower Thirds - Twitter - Poster image

Classic Social Media Lower Thirds

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Minimal
Social icons
Username bar
Flat design
11.2Kexports
rating
Give your videos a polished identity with a clean social media lower third. This transparent overlay features a platform icon alongside your handle and URL in a minimal, flat design. Customize fonts, colors, and even swap in a custom logo for cohesive branding. Smooth slide-in timing and a type-on effect keep things professional yet dynamic. Ideal for intros, interviews, webinars, tutorials, livestreams, and vlogs. Works over any footage thanks to its alpha transparency, so you can drop it into any edit and go.
thundermotion2021 profile image
thundermotion2021
Edit
Themes (29)
Similar templates
Best of thundermotion2021
Twitter
Edit
Twitter
Facebook
Edit
Facebook
Threads
Edit
Threads
YouTube
Edit
Original
Instragram
Edit
Instragram
Old Twitter
Edit
Twitter
Linkedin
Edit
Linkedin
TiKtok
Edit
TiKtok
Pinterest
Edit
Pinterest
Vimeo
Edit
Vimeo
Twitch
Edit
Twitch
Discord
Edit
Discord
VK
Edit
VK
Patreon
Edit
Patreon
Whatsapp
Edit
Whatsapp
Telegram
Edit
Telegram
Skype
Edit
Skype
Snapchat
Edit
Snapchat
Soundcloud
Edit
Soundcloud
Tumblr
Edit
Tumblr
Behance
Edit
Behance
Dribbble
Edit
Dribbble
Email
Edit
Email
Custom Logo
Edit
Custom Logo
YouTube Dark Version
Edit
YouTube Dark Version
Facebook Dark Version
Edit
Facebook Dark Version
Instragram Dark Version
Edit
Instragram Dark Version
Twitter Dark Version
Edit
Twitter Dark Version
Linkedin Dark Version
Edit
Linkedin Dark Version
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us