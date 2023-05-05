Clean Reveal - Square
00:05 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
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Give your brand a polished entrance with a clean, minimal logo animation. Smooth light sweeps, tasteful glitch accents, and refined motion place your mark at center stage. Customize the logo, colors, and tagline to match your branding, and add optional sound for extra impact. Ideal for intros and outros across platforms, this modern ident works beautifully in wide, square, or vertical formats, delivering a professional finish to any video.
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