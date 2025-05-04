Menu
Templates
Solutions
Clean Search Reveal
Created by thundermotion2021
13exports
8 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Introduce your brand with the sophistication it deserves. Our Clean Search Reveal template offers a corporate style entrance for your logo, with a dynamic search bar scenario that sets the stage for your business's online narrative. Ideal for tech promos, website intros, or business presentations, simply add your logo, tagline, and customize fonts and colors to match your corporate identity. Showcase your brand's professionalism with clarity and impact.
Similar templates
Best of thundermotion2021
By thundermotion2021
8s
7
4
18
Bring simplicity and sophistication to your audience with this Trendy Search Reveal template. The camera retreats to uncover a world of possibilities behind every search, as graceful shapes and subtle animations create a canvas for your logo and tagline's grand debut.
By Goldenmotion
9s
5
4
14
Zoom in and spell out success with this Magnify Brand Reveal. A digital magnifying glass highlights a search for excellence before revealing your unique logo and tagline. Tailor-make the reveal with your text options, fonts, and brand colors to create a piece that resonates with your audience. Ideal for multipurpose content, leave a lasting impression with this dynamic search-to-reveal animation.
By Goldenmotion
9s
24
10
13
Introduce your brand with a digital twist using the Sleek Search Unveil template. Your logo takes center stage as the ultimate search result, showcasing your brand's prominence and relevance. Fully customizable with your tagline, fonts, and colors, it’s your turn to be what everyone's been looking for. Perfect for intros or as a polished, standalone video, ideal for any platform.
By Shoeeb
7s
2
4
19
This video will show your brand as fun but serious and devoted.
By Shoeeb
8s
4
3
3
Turn your logo into a 3D Logo Outline and make a beautiful, minimalist logo animation for all your branded content. The animation will automatically conform to the outline of you logo, making a unique opener for every brand. Change the font or colors with quick and accessible customization options.
By kalinichev
12s
5
10
18
Unlock the power of your brand with our 3D Search Reveal template. Experience the thrill of a 3D search animation that takes your audience on a captivating journey. As the camera pans down through 3D space, the 3D reflections add a touch of elegance to the reveal. Perfect for intros, outros, or standalone brand showcases, this multipurpose video can be customized with your logo, text, and colors. Get ready to publish a video that grabs attention and leaves a lasting impression.
By kalinichev
12s
22
22
21
Make your YouTube channel irresistible with our YouTube Search Intro template. Engage your viewers with a visually appealing call-to-action video that prompts them to like, share, and subscribe. Customizable elements allow you to showcase your logo, images, and text, giving your content a professional touch. Whether you're a YouTube creator or a marketer, this versatile 16:9 motion graphics template will boost audience interaction, increase subscribers, and enhance your video visibility. Get ready to captivate your audience and encourage them to take action!
By thundermotion2021
8s
24
7
26
Start your video content with a bang using our energetic YouTube Search Intro template! It's like playing out a subscriber's journey in neon lights: from the search bar to the subscribe button click. Customize with your image, text, and colors to make your channel instantly memorable and enhance your professional appeal right from the get-go.
Menu
Templates
Solutions