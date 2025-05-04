Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Intro Maker
Logo Animation
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Slideshow Maker
Mockup Generator
Promo Videos
Motion Graphics
Stream Overlays
Music Video Maker
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell Your Templates
Affiliate Program
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Clean Search Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
4K
6-15s
Landscape
Search
Website
Gloss
Corporate
Shape
Simple
Minimalist
Music
More details
Clean Search Reveal - Original - Poster image
thundermotion2021 profile image
Created by thundermotion2021
13exports
8 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Introduce your brand with the sophistication it deserves. Our Clean Search Reveal template offers a corporate style entrance for your logo, with a dynamic search bar scenario that sets the stage for your business's online narrative. Ideal for tech promos, website intros, or business presentations, simply add your logo, tagline, and customize fonts and colors to match your corporate identity. Showcase your brand's professionalism with clarity and impact.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of thundermotion2021
Trendy Search Reveal Original theme video
Trendy Search Reveal
Edit
By thundermotion2021
8s
7
4
18
Bring simplicity and sophistication to your audience with this Trendy Search Reveal template. The camera retreats to uncover a world of possibilities behind every search, as graceful shapes and subtle animations create a canvas for your logo and tagline's grand debut.
Magnify Brand Reveal Original theme video
Magnify Brand Reveal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
9s
5
4
14
Zoom in and spell out success with this Magnify Brand Reveal. A digital magnifying glass highlights a search for excellence before revealing your unique logo and tagline. Tailor-make the reveal with your text options, fonts, and brand colors to create a piece that resonates with your audience. Ideal for multipurpose content, leave a lasting impression with this dynamic search-to-reveal animation.
Sleek Search Unveil Sky theme video
Sleek Search Unveil
Edit
By Goldenmotion
9s
24
10
13
Introduce your brand with a digital twist using the Sleek Search Unveil template. Your logo takes center stage as the ultimate search result, showcasing your brand's prominence and relevance. Fully customizable with your tagline, fonts, and colors, it’s your turn to be what everyone's been looking for. Perfect for intros or as a polished, standalone video, ideal for any platform.
Shape Glossy Logo Original theme video
Shape Glossy Logo
Edit
By Shoeeb
7s
2
4
19
This video will show your brand as fun but serious and devoted.
3D Logo Outline Original theme video
3D Logo Outline
Edit
By Shoeeb
8s
4
3
3
Turn your logo into a 3D Logo Outline and make a beautiful, minimalist logo animation for all your branded content. The animation will automatically conform to the outline of you logo, making a unique opener for every brand. Change the font or colors with quick and accessible customization options.
3D Search Reveal Original theme video
3D Search Reveal
Edit
By kalinichev
12s
5
10
18
Unlock the power of your brand with our 3D Search Reveal template. Experience the thrill of a 3D search animation that takes your audience on a captivating journey. As the camera pans down through 3D space, the 3D reflections add a touch of elegance to the reveal. Perfect for intros, outros, or standalone brand showcases, this multipurpose video can be customized with your logo, text, and colors. Get ready to publish a video that grabs attention and leaves a lasting impression.
YouTube Search Intro Original theme video
YouTube Search Intro
Edit
By kalinichev
12s
22
22
21
Make your YouTube channel irresistible with our YouTube Search Intro template. Engage your viewers with a visually appealing call-to-action video that prompts them to like, share, and subscribe. Customizable elements allow you to showcase your logo, images, and text, giving your content a professional touch. Whether you're a YouTube creator or a marketer, this versatile 16:9 motion graphics template will boost audience interaction, increase subscribers, and enhance your video visibility. Get ready to captivate your audience and encourage them to take action!
Youtube Search Intro Original theme video
Youtube Search Intro
Edit
By thundermotion2021
8s
24
7
26
Start your video content with a bang using our energetic YouTube Search Intro template! It's like playing out a subscriber's journey in neon lights: from the search bar to the subscribe button click. Customize with your image, text, and colors to make your channel instantly memorable and enhance your professional appeal right from the get-go.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Intro Maker
Logo Animation
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Slideshow Maker
Mockup Generator
Promo Videos
Motion Graphics
Stream Overlays
Music Video Maker
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell Your Templates
Affiliate Program
Help
About Us
Contact Us