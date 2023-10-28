Color Cascade Revealer - Square
00:08 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
113exports
Create a polished logo reveal with a dark, minimal aesthetic and glowing gradients. Soft light leaks and a refined reflection sweep guide attention to your brand mark and tagline. Smooth fades and seamless motion keep the focus where it matters. Perfect for intros and outros across social, web, or broadcast. Easily customize the logo, tagline, and colors to match your identity and deliver a clean, modern impression in seconds.
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