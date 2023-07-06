Colorful Geometrics Background - Post

Add instant energy to your edits with a colorful geometric animated background. This flat-design pattern of circles, squares, triangles and diamonds rotates, scales and drifts smoothly to create a playful, eye-catching loop. Ideal for intros, overlays, social clips and live streams, it keeps focus on your content while adding motion and style. Fine‑tune the look with intuitive color controls to match your brand or mood, then export in the format you need. A versatile, ready‑to‑use backdrop that elevates any video.