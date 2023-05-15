Colorful Light Rays Reveal - Square

Create a bold first impression with a high‑energy logo animation powered by radiant light rays and neon glow. This fast, attention‑grabbing opener centers your brand, then locks into a clean final hold with optional tagline. Easily switch between logo or text, fine‑tune colors, and use a solid or media background to match your identity. Ideal for intros and outros across channels, this vibrant, futuristic reveal blends zoom bursts, light trails, and a sleek dark aesthetic for maximum impact.