Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Elegant Reveal

Intro
Elegant Reveal - Original - Poster image
thundermotion2021 profile image
Created by thundermotion2021
6exports
6 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the spotlight with a logo animation that mirrors the essence of your brand's sophistication through the Elegant Reveal template. As delicate streaks of light grace the screen, your logo emerges with a lustrous sheen, framed by a 3D effect and premium lens flares. This horizontal reveal is ideal for introducing your corporate identity or elevating your advertising, complete with customizable tagline and colors.
Similar templates
Best of thundermotion2021
Minimal Polaroid Reveal Original theme video
Minimal Polaroid Reveal
By Goldenmotion
6s
21
8
11
Introducing the Minimal Polaroid Reveal, a stunning choice for adding a cool and stylish introduction to your project. This template offers a seamless blend of creativity and simplicity, allowing your content to shine through effortlessly. Whether you're showcasing sports highlights, fashion trends, travel adventures, memorable vacations, birthdays, or precious moments with friends and family, this template is designed to elevate your visuals. With its clean design and eye-catching animations, it creates a captivating experience that will leave a lasting impression on your audience. Get ready to make a statement and bring your project to life with the Minimal Polaroid Reveal.
Reveal Logo Original theme video
Reveal Logo
By Moysher
6s
10
3
20
Circular lines appear in the background. After a while they disappear and reveal the logo. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Clean Reveal Logo Dove Blue theme video
Clean Reveal Logo
By Moysher
6s
8
3
19
Simple and stylish appearance of the logo in parts through rotation in space. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Clean Rotation Logo Original theme video
Clean Rotation Logo
By Moysher
6s
8
3
19
First the lines draw the outline of the logo, which are rotated. The light flashes and the logo appears. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Particles Logo Black Friday theme video
Particles Logo
By Shoeeb
6s
22
3
5
Simple and effective particles logo reveal.
3D Matte Silver Logo Default theme video
3D Matte Silver Logo
By minimax
6s
6
3
5
Elegant and simple logo reveal. Minimal design. Matte and strict style. Smooth animation. Extruding the logo. Animated long shadow. Animated reflections on metal facets of the logo edges.
Clean Logo 2 Original theme video
Clean Logo 2
By Moysher
6s
6
3
17
First an outline is drawn and then your logo is assembled from the parts. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Dynamic Pixel Reveal Original theme video
Dynamic Pixel Reveal
By thundermotion2021
6s
3
3
7
Introducing the Dynamic Pixel Reveal—Logo Animation: where digital meets dynamic. Watch your brand burst onto the scene with a high-tech pixelated transition, perfectly designed for widescreen displays. Add your logo to initiate the sleek reveal that's bound to make a bold statement on platforms like YouTube and Facebook. A smooth tagline fade-in punctuates your message, as the slow zoom-out adds impressive depth to your futuristic brand. Create your HD ready-to-publish reveal video now!
