Elegant Reveal - Square
Created by thundermotion2021
7exports
6 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the spotlight with a logo animation that mirrors the essence of your brand's sophistication through the Elegant Reveal template. As delicate streaks of light grace the screen, your logo emerges with a lustrous sheen, framed by a 3D effect and premium lens flares. This horizontal reveal is ideal for introducing your corporate identity or elevating your advertising, complete with customizable tagline and colors.
Best of thundermotion2021
