Elegant YouTube Reminder
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
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Drive more channel engagement with a clean, transparent subscribe animation. This minimal CTA overlay features a smooth button build and a clear click interaction to prompt viewers to act. Easily customize colors, fonts and the icon to match your branding, then drop it over any footage without covering your scene. Ideal as a quick reminder during content or as a compact outro. Simple, elegant, and effective for YouTube creators who want polished motion graphics with minimal setup.
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