Energetic Colorful Reveal - Vertical

Launch your brand with a high-energy neon logo animation packed with vivid light trails, radiant beams, and a sleek digital screen effect. The logo flips and races into position, then a striking burst of color reveals a clean lock-up before a simple tagline fade completes the scene. Customize colors, logo, tagline and soundtrack to fit your identity. Optimized for intros and outros across social and streaming formats, this modern, futuristic glow aesthetic makes your mark in seconds and keeps attention locked on your brand.