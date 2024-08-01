en
Floating Flyers Promo

Templates
/
Product Promo
15-30s
2K
Landscape
Paper
Elegant
3D Motion Graphics
Music
Education
Retail & E-commerce
More details
Floating Flyers Promo - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:16
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
thundermotion2021 profile image
Created by thundermotion2021
27exports
16 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
3images
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Step into the spotlight with a Floating Flyers Promo that suits any screen. Glide through scenes highlighting your product with elegance: flyers caught in mid-air mesmerize before coming to rest in a grounding finale. Each sought-after detail of your offering is customizable from your tagline to the colors that frame your brand. Ready to launch a polished, ready-to-publish video? Look no further!
Edit
