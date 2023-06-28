Fractal Dots Background

Bring your videos to life with a glowing, geometric animated background. This neon dot grid drifts with smooth gradients for a calm, modern vibe. Easily customize the four gradient colors, switch between multiple shape options, add glow or bevel, and dial in blur or distortion for extra texture. Ideal for intros, stream screens, overlays, lobby loops, and promotional visuals, it enhances titles, logos, or footage without distraction. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it delivers a clean, high-impact ambience for YouTube, social media, events, and more.