10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1audio
Create a mesmerizing reveal with our Glowing Gradient Loop template. Experience a heartbeat-like rhythm with neon glows and color transitions that give life to your logo. Designed for any display, each pulse of color adds dynamic energy to reveal your brand. Customize with your logo and colors, ideal for intros and captivating visual storytelling. Transform your motion graphics into an electric narrative.
Themes (15)
Similar templates
Best of thundermotion2021