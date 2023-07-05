Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Glowing Strings Background - Fire - Poster image

Glowing Strings Background

00:20 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Glow
Light trails
Geometric lines
Fluid animation
497exports
rating
Create an atmospheric stage for your content with a mesmerizing animated background of glowing light lines. This abstract, neon-infused design features smooth, fluid motion and a web of diagonal beams that add depth and intrigue without stealing focus. Ideal for intros, livestreams, promos, and screens that need a high-tech, futuristic vibe, it’s easy to tailor with adjustable colors, glow intensity, and subtle texture. Use it behind titles, logos, or footage to elevate production value instantly while keeping visuals clean, modern, and on-brand.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us