Gradient Cosmos Background

Bring cosmic depth to your videos with a mesmerizing animated background of orbiting gradient spheres set against a star-studded sky. This 3D motion graphics design features glossy, luminous orbs drifting in a calm vortex, creating a vibrant yet dark, atmospheric canvas for intros, intermissions, streaming screens, or visual ambience. Customize colors, glow and texture to match your brand or mood, and enjoy smooth, looping motion that works beautifully behind titles, overlays, and content. A sleek, geometric, glossy style makes your scenes feel modern, elegant, and unmistakably cosmic.