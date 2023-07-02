Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Gradient Cosmos Background - Version 01 - Poster image

Gradient Cosmos Background

00:20 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
3D motion graphics
Cosmic
Sphere
Outer space
457exports
rating
Bring cosmic depth to your videos with a mesmerizing animated background of orbiting gradient spheres set against a star-studded sky. This 3D motion graphics design features glossy, luminous orbs drifting in a calm vortex, creating a vibrant yet dark, atmospheric canvas for intros, intermissions, streaming screens, or visual ambience. Customize colors, glow and texture to match your brand or mood, and enjoy smooth, looping motion that works beautifully behind titles, overlays, and content. A sleek, geometric, glossy style makes your scenes feel modern, elegant, and unmistakably cosmic.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us