Slideshow for my birthday party
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Kids Cute Background - Original - Poster image

Kids Cute Background

00:20 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Flat design
Cartoon
Geometric
Kids
521exports
rating
Bring a cheerful touch to your videos with a pastel animated background designed for kids content. Flat, cartoon-style stars, circles, triangles, and pill shapes drift gently across a dotted backdrop while a central rounded panel anchors your scene. Perfect for YouTube intros, educational clips, birthday announcements, or stream overlays. Easily tailor the palette with color controls, choose between solid or gradient backgrounds, and refine details with stroke, glow, shadow, and rotation options. Optimized for widescreen, square, and vertical formats, this playful backdrop helps your message shine without distraction.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us