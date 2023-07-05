Luminous Stripes Background - Square

Create instant impact with a neon spiral animated background. Glowing geometric lines twist into a futuristic vortex, perfect for intros, overlays, livestreams, and music visuals. Easily customize colors, gradient style, glow intensity, line thickness, twist and animation speed to match your brand. The smooth, energetic motion delivers a clean, modern look that works across widescreen, vertical, square, and 4:5 formats. Use it behind titles, footage, or logos to add depth and a high-tech atmosphere without distraction.