Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Luminous Stripes Background - Square - Version 3 - Poster image

Luminous Stripes Background - Square

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Glow
Geometric
Vortex
Fluid animation
14exports
rating
Create instant impact with a neon spiral animated background. Glowing geometric lines twist into a futuristic vortex, perfect for intros, overlays, livestreams, and music visuals. Easily customize colors, gradient style, glow intensity, line thickness, twist and animation speed to match your brand. The smooth, energetic motion delivers a clean, modern look that works across widescreen, vertical, square, and 4:5 formats. Use it behind titles, footage, or logos to add depth and a high-tech atmosphere without distraction.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Stream Elements
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
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Promo Videos
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Christmas Cards
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
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Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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