Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Modern Business Card Mockup

Modern Business Card Mockup - Elegant Touch
Created by thundermotion2021
Created by thundermotion2021
62exports
23 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
3images
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Introduce your brand with sophistication using our multipurpose Modern Business Card Mockup slideshow template. Watch as your business card takes center stage, rotating against an exquisite fabric backdrop. Customize with your unique logo, text, and images, infusing colors and fonts to match your brand. This gem will elevate your pitch, networking, or marketing campaign to new heights of elegance.
Edit
Elegant Touch
Elegant Touch
Professional Edge
Professional Edge
Golden Elegance
Golden Elegance
Velvet Signature
Velvet Signature
Violet Velvet
Violet Velvet
Sleek Identity
Sleek Identity
Emerald Essence
Emerald Essence
