Nova Split

Bring your branding to life with a high‑energy logo animation powered by neon glitch effects. Swirling light trails, RGB split, and pulsating energy rings build into a crisp endframe with your logo and an optional tagline. Tweak multiple accent colors, background, and logo color mode to match your identity. This fast, impactful ident is perfect for intros and outros across tech, gaming, and modern brands. Simply drop in your logo, adjust the palette and font, add audio, and export a bold, futuristic reveal that grabs attention instantly.