Prismatic Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
0-6s
4K
Landscape
Gloss
Glow
Outline
Elegant
Minimalist
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Prismatic Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:06
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
thundermotion2021 profile image
Created by thundermotion2021
10exports
6 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Dive into a new dimension of branding with our Prismatic Reveal template. Experience your logo emerging amidst RGB split effects and 3D movements, creating a cosmic feeling that's perfect for the digital age. Effortlessly blend your logo, tagline, and colors into this landscape of innovation, and launch ready-to-publish videos tailored for any display.
Similar templates
Best of thundermotion2021
Crystal Glasswave Reveal Original theme video
Crystal Glasswave Reveal
Edit
By thundermotion2021
5s
2
3
7
Crystal Glasswave Reveal is a sleek and modern animation featuring a stunning glass effect with dynamic RGB splits and a glossy finish. The logo emerges through smooth wave-like transitions, creating a premium and luxurious look. Perfect for brand intros, tech reveals, and elegant presentations.
Cinematic Reveal Original theme video
Cinematic Reveal
Edit
By thundermotion2021
6s
5
3
5
Transform your logo reveal into a breathtaking visual experience with the Cinematic Reveal template. The dynamic fiery glow effects create a mesmerizing journey that seamlessly positions your brand and tagline front and center. Tailor the fonts and colors to match your branding with our easy-to-customize template. It's ready to be published, ensuring your brand makes a dramatic entrance.
Elegant Reveal Original theme video
Elegant Reveal
Edit
By thundermotion2021
6s
4
3
9
Step into the spotlight with a logo animation that mirrors the essence of your brand's sophistication through the Elegant Reveal template. As delicate streaks of light grace the screen, your logo emerges with a lustrous sheen, framed by a 3D effect and premium lens flares. This horizontal reveal is ideal for introducing your corporate identity or elevating your advertising, complete with customizable tagline and colors.
Dynamic Pixel Reveal Original theme video
Dynamic Pixel Reveal
Edit
By thundermotion2021
6s
3
3
7
Introducing the Dynamic Pixel Reveal—Logo Animation: where digital meets dynamic. Watch your brand burst onto the scene with a high-tech pixelated transition, perfectly designed for widescreen displays. Add your logo to initiate the sleek reveal that's bound to make a bold statement on platforms like YouTube and Facebook. A smooth tagline fade-in punctuates your message, as the slow zoom-out adds impressive depth to your futuristic brand. Create your HD ready-to-publish reveal video now!
Particles Logo Black Friday theme video
Particles Logo
Edit
By Shoeeb
6s
22
3
5
Simple and effective particles logo reveal.
3D Matte Silver Logo Default theme video
3D Matte Silver Logo
Edit
By minimax
6s
6
3
5
Elegant and simple logo reveal. Minimal design. Matte and strict style. Smooth animation. Extruding the logo. Animated long shadow. Animated reflections on metal facets of the logo edges.
Minimal Outline Logo Original theme video
Minimal Outline Logo
Edit
By minimax
6s
4
3
7
Simple modern logo reveal. Minimal design, smooth animation, mono style. Outlines (lines drawing) and long shadow.
Clean Logo 2 Original theme video
Clean Logo 2
Edit
By Moysher
6s
6
3
17
First an outline is drawn and then your logo is assembled from the parts. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
