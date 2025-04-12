Prismatic Reveal

By thundermotion2021 6s 4 3 9

Step into the spotlight with a logo animation that mirrors the essence of your brand's sophistication through the Elegant Reveal template. As delicate streaks of light grace the screen, your logo emerges with a lustrous sheen, framed by a 3D effect and premium lens flares. This horizontal reveal is ideal for introducing your corporate identity or elevating your advertising, complete with customizable tagline and colors.