Youtube intro for cooking channel
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YouTube End Screen - Light Version - Poster image

Redline Endscreen

00:20 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 1 image · 8 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Outro
YouTube
Subscribe animation
Minimal
CTA Button
13exports
rating
Create a polished YouTube end screen in minutes. This clean, minimal layout features two video cards for your latest and recommended content, a central avatar or logo area, a clear subscribe call-to-action, and space for social handles. Customize text, colors, and media to match your channel branding, add a soft intro build, and keep viewers engaged after your video ends. Perfect for boosting watch time, driving subscriptions, and guiding audiences to what to watch next across your channel.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us