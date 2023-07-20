Retro Collage Background - Square

Give your content a playful retro lift with this animated background. A tiled grid of flat-design icons—grids, starbursts, flowers, candy, a UFO, a car and more—moves in smooth, friendly motion. The vibrant palette and geometric patterns infuse a bold, cartoon vibe that works behind intros, titles, product shots or streams. Easily personalize colors, add a logo, and include a short text strip to reinforce your brand. Designed to feel energetic yet approachable, this retro backdrop enhances videos without overpowering your message.