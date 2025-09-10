Menu
Created by thundermotion2021
9exports
8 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Get ready to transport your viewers to a digital dreamscape. Our Retro VHS Glitch Intro template utilizes vibrant pixelation and glitch art reminiscent of the 80s and 90s. Your logo warps and weaves through a sea of neon, settling on a funky pink grid with your tagline. It's perfect for making a bold statement in any intro or outro, with options to tailor fonts and colors to your brand.
Similar templates
Best of thundermotion2021
By bucketinfoo
10s
5
10
18
Crypto NFT Intro is a template you can use to introduce your blockchain, crypto, and NFTs themed online streams and review videos.
By EnchantedStudios
8s
5
3
5
Abstract line elements twist and expand to form your brand. A modern and dynamic logo reveal perfect for corporate organizations that pride themselves on detail and precision.
By EnchantedStudios
8s
5
3
5
A glitchy effect logo reveal featuring abstract technical wireframe network graphics. Perfect for science, technology and digital brands.
By EnchantedStudios
8s
5
3
14
Thick, abstract line elements spin and criss-cross across the screen to reveal your brand. A modern and dynamic logo intro perfect for fun, energetic subjects and corporate productions alike.
By CuteRabbit
6s
13
2
9
Awesome hexagon hi-tech logo transition for your stream.
By Shoeeb
7s
2
4
19
This video will show your brand as fun but serious and devoted.
By 4Kadis
6s
2
3
8
Watch in awe as the Wave Glitch Logo template introduces your brand with a neon glow and glitchy distortion. Perfect for YouTube, Facebook, or your next big presentation, this will showcase your logo and tagline with a stylish, tech-savvy edge. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, ensuring your story starts with a spark that can't be ignored.
By kalinichev
10s
2
12
34
Introducing your logo with a surge of energy has never been easier. Our Crazy Shapes Reveal template features a fusion of glowing shapes, breathtaking glitch effects, and swift animations to ensure your brand pops. It's a multipurpose powerhouse that offers infinite customization with your logo, text, and fonts. Make your mark with style.
