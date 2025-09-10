Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Retro VHS Glitch Intro

Templates
/
Outro
4K
6-15s
Landscape
Analog
80s
Grid
Retro
Shape
Logo Animation
Music
More details
Retro VHS Glitch Intro - Original - Poster image
thundermotion2021 profile image
Created by thundermotion2021
9exports
8 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Get ready to transport your viewers to a digital dreamscape. Our Retro VHS Glitch Intro template utilizes vibrant pixelation and glitch art reminiscent of the 80s and 90s. Your logo warps and weaves through a sea of neon, settling on a funky pink grid with your tagline. It's perfect for making a bold statement in any intro or outro, with options to tailor fonts and colors to your brand.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of thundermotion2021
Crypto Intro Original theme video
Crypto Intro
Edit
By bucketinfoo
10s
5
10
18
Crypto NFT Intro is a template you can use to introduce your blockchain, crypto, and NFTs themed online streams and review videos.
MoGraph Lines Logo Original theme video
MoGraph Lines Logo
Edit
By EnchantedStudios
8s
5
3
5
Abstract line elements twist and expand to form your brand. A modern and dynamic logo reveal perfect for corporate organizations that pride themselves on detail and precision.
Tech Glitch Logo Original theme video
Tech Glitch Logo
Edit
By EnchantedStudios
8s
5
3
5
A glitchy effect logo reveal featuring abstract technical wireframe network graphics. Perfect for science, technology and digital brands.
MoGraph Shapes Logo Original theme video
MoGraph Shapes Logo
Edit
By EnchantedStudios
8s
5
3
14
Thick, abstract line elements spin and criss-cross across the screen to reveal your brand. A modern and dynamic logo intro perfect for fun, energetic subjects and corporate productions alike.
Glitch Gaming Logo Cyan Theme theme video
Glitch Gaming Logo
Edit
By CuteRabbit
6s
13
2
9
Awesome hexagon hi-tech logo transition for your stream.
Shape Glossy Logo Original theme video
Shape Glossy Logo
Edit
By Shoeeb
7s
2
4
19
This video will show your brand as fun but serious and devoted.
Wave Glitch Logo Original theme video
Wave Glitch Logo
Edit
By 4Kadis
6s
2
3
8
Watch in awe as the Wave Glitch Logo template introduces your brand with a neon glow and glitchy distortion. Perfect for YouTube, Facebook, or your next big presentation, this will showcase your logo and tagline with a stylish, tech-savvy edge. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, ensuring your story starts with a spark that can't be ignored.
Crazy Shapes Reveal Original theme video
Crazy Shapes Reveal
Edit
By kalinichev
10s
2
12
34
Introducing your logo with a surge of energy has never been easier. Our Crazy Shapes Reveal template features a fusion of glowing shapes, breathtaking glitch effects, and swift animations to ensure your brand pops. It's a multipurpose powerhouse that offers infinite customization with your logo, text, and fonts. Make your mark with style.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us